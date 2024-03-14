Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction review

The Elissas: Three Girls, One Fate, and the Deadly Secrets of Suburbia by Samantha Leach | After being sent to a reform school for troubled teens, privileged and rebellious Elissa befriended girls who shared her predilection for partying and drug use as well as her name. Part memoir, part criticism of the troubled teen industry, the author reflects on the short life of her childhood friend in this compelling and heartbreaking debut novel.

Fiction review

A Good House for Children by Kate Collins | A great option for fans of Michael Flanigan’s show The Haunting of Hill House (2018). This horror novel follows two women living in the same creepy old house, one is a mother of two in 2017 and the other woman is a nanny in 1974. Collins explores how isolation affects both the main characters and their loved ones while making the reader question if it’s psychological or paranormal.

Programs

March 18 | 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Mystery Monday Book Club | No Registration Required

March 18| 5 to 7:30 p.m. | Monochrome Movie Monday | Registration Required

March 20 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Cinephiles Film Club | Registration Required

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave., or call us at 330-744-8636.