Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction review

Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism by Jenn M. Jackson | This collection of essays explores the immense, and often overlooked, contributions of Black women to the progression of modern feminism, including racial, gender and sexual justice.

Fiction review

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead | Ex-criminal Ray Carney is set against the backdrop of New York City’s Civil Rights Movement in the 1970s. While he’s trying his best to stay out of trouble, the chaos of the city around him continuously pulls him in.

To find more information or place a hold on a title, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at 330-744-8636.

March 7 | 6 to 7 p.m. | PLYMC Anime & Manga Club | Registration Required

March 13 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Upcycled Book Toadstool | Registration Required

March 14 | 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. | Stormwater Pollution Management | No registration required

To find more information or to place a hold on a title, visit libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.