Parking Permit Problems

By Cassandra Lucyk

With every new semester, comes a new parking pass. Sometimes, there are delays that students may deal with.

Danny O’Connell, director of Support Services, said there are a few specific reasons why students see delays when purchasing their permits.

“Sometimes it’s an issue with the post office and sometimes it’s an issue where the student put the wrong address in,” O’Connell said. “There’s been an uptick with headaches with the U.S. Postal Service, especially this semester, because you have such an overload with Christmas.”

Students are sent an email with parking pass information at the end of every semester. The prices are $45 for a commuter permit, $90 for an overnight permit and students that enroll before Penguin Promise pay $115.

O’Connell said there are alternatives to purchasing a semester-long parking permit.

“You can pay $5 a day. You can buy permits that are weekly, monthly and so forth, but the best value is your YSU parking permit,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell explained why it is a requirement that students have parking permits when parking in Youngstown State University parking lots.

“It’s to regulate the parking. Parking permits are for all parking, and it’s one of only two true auxiliaries on campus, parking and housing,” O’Connell said. “Every repair we do, like tearing down a parking garage or a new parking lot, 100% comes from fees. So, those who use the parking end up paying.”

If students are unable to purchase a parking permit, O’Connell said that they should call YSU Parking Services at (330) 941-2325 or visit its office in Smith Hall.