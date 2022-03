Will you please address the following question when you speak here as a Skeggs lecturer in beautiful Youngstown March 23rd?

Would you be open to endorsing and promoting a Congressional investigation to examine the role of asymptomatic medically uninsured essential workers without sick pay in “super-spreading” COVID-19 in retail and other service occupations during the early period of the pandemic in 2020?

Jack Labusch, and Friends of Health Care Free Speech.