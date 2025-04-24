Opening menstruation conversations

By Raeghan Hilton / Jambar Contributor

College-aged women can have a lot to manage, whether it’s work, school or a social life. However, young women must maintain good reproductive health.

Women’s reproductive health is a large concept that can be divided into various topics, such as the menstrual cycle, health screenings and preventative care.

Proper education and regular check-ups with a doctor can ensure more women stay healthy. A routine check-up with an OB-GYN can also look different depending on the patient, since conversation varies based on health needs and goals.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists lists reasons why women should see an OB-GYN. There are some points outlined, including birth control, cancer screening, genetics, menstrual concerns, sexuality and health concerns.

Keri Speicher is a nurse practitioner at The Center for Women in Canfield and has worked in women’s health for 13 years. While working in the field, she’s learned the importance of the patient-provider relationship in helping patients move forward with a health plan.

“We tailor how we communicate with our patients and how we take care of them with gynecology [to] where they are in life — what matters to them,” Speicher said.

Speicher said addressing areas of concern or what a patient might want in their plan is important. When it comes to young women’s reproductive health, she said there are some immediate and common concerns she has for young patients.

“If we are going to identify things that are at the top of the list, it would be contraception, period issues — and that can go to many things — and just screening the [sexually transmitted infections],” Speicher said.

When discussing the menstrual cycle, professionals say women may not know what their normal cycle looks like. Understanding the typical cycle is beneficial in identifying what may be a health concern.

ACOG’s website states that the two most significant and common menstrual cycle abnormalities are heavy bleeding and cycle length. Outlining that the heaviest flow should be on the third day and a cycle should range from 2 to 7 days.

Healthcare officials say it’s important to understand standard screenings and how they vary depending on the age and development of the patient. As college-age women start to see OB-GYNs, there are a few screenings that are recommended, including screenings for cancer prevention.

“We talk about when the best time to do a Pap smear is, and that can vary between [ages] 21 to 25. So those screenings are important. Getting a breast exam if they are on contraception that can be important. Although there is some variation in that as well,” Speicher said.

Once a patient has their first test at the recommended age of 21, it’s encouraged to schedule testing every three to five years.

ACOG’s website states that earlier and more frequent testing is only needed under certain circumstances. Potential circumstances are if a patient has the human immunodeficiency virus, a weakened immune system, a history of cervical cancer or was exposed to diethylstilbestrol before birth.

A Pap smear is a test that screens for cervical cancer. Previously, women were advised to get a Pap smear once a year at their routine check-up. Human papillomavirus tests have also been used in recent years, but have garnered different results.

According to the American Cancer Society, HPV tests find high-risk types of HPV that may cause precancer and cancer of the cervix.

ACOG describes the two tests so women can choose the best option for their health circumstances.

“With both tests, cells are taken from the cervix and tested. The Pap test looks for abnormal cells that may develop into cancerous cells over time. The HPV test looks for the strains of HPV that are most likely to cause cancer,” ACOG stated.

ACS’s website provides statistics regarding cervical cancer, specifically how increased screenings for cervical cancer have prevented deaths.

“Cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women. The cervical cancer death rate dropped significantly with the increased use of the Pap test for screening. But the death rate has not changed much over the last 10 years,” ACS stated.

Speicher’s next concern for young women centers on preventing the spread of STIs. She said vaccinations are vital. She provides patients with information so they can make informed health decisions.

“When I see women, I try to remind them that they need their human papillomavirus or Gardasil vaccine if they haven’t gotten it. It’s important,” Speicher said. “[There are] a lot of misconceptions about that. So I like to give out information about that and talk to women about that.”

According to ACOG, the HPV vaccine is often given to children at ages 11 to 12 years old, along with other recommended vaccinations.

It is because of these concerns and more that it is best to consult with a health professional about health goals.

“Whether or not you are due for cervical cancer screening, you should see your OB-GYN at least once a year. Your routine visit is a good time for you and your OB-GYN to share information and talk about your wishes for your health care,” ACOG stated.