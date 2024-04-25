One last time, goodbye J-Bar

Over the last two years, I have served The Jambar as a multimedia journalist and the assistant sports editor. When I first applied, I was honestly not sure what to expect. I had minimal journalism experience, but I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try something different. I was new to the whole “AP Style” of writing, but I knew I had the sports part figured out. So, I said to myself, “Why not give it a shot?”

Two years later, I can confidently say joining The Jambar was one of the best decisions I have made while in college. At first, it was challenging, but shortly after my first few stories, I knew I enjoyed covering the various sports teams at Youngstown State University.

I have experienced so many great sports moments while working for The Jambar, such as the women’s basketball team winning the Horizon League regular season title, Dwayne Cohill’s game winner in double overtime at the buzzer, The Shoe as OSU hosted YSU (once in a lifetime experience), football hosting and winning its first playoff game since 2016 and so much more.

The friendships and connections I have made throughout this journey will always stick with me, and I am forever blessed. I want to thank all of my EIC’s over the past two years, Elizabeth Coss, Shianna Gibbons and Molly Burke. Also a big shout out to all of the editors who made me a better writer and anybody who gave me advice along the way. I want to also thank Mary Beth Earnheardt for giving me advice to apply for the job.

Last but not least, I want to give a thank you to Dylan Lux and John Ostapowicz, two guys I could not have done it without! It has been an amazing ride and you two have always been there since day one. The editing nights will never be the same without “The Big 3.”

I appreciate all the support over the last two years. I am forever grateful for all the memories I have made with The Jambar.

Thank you, J-bar, much love always,

-Cameron Niemi