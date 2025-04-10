On par to Horizon League

By Marissa Masano / The Jambar

After a fourth-place finish at the Jackrabbit Invitational hosted by South Dakota State University, the Youngstown State University men’s golf team resumed its spring season at the Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational at Highland Golf & Country Club in Indianapolis.

Over the two-day event March 31-April 1, the Penguins finished 10th in the team standings. Redshirt freshman Nolan Shilling led the Penguins, as he tied for 16th individually.

After the first two rounds on Day One, the Penguins were tied for seventh as a team. Shilling, who matched his career-low with a score of 68, was tied for second individually.

Junior Ryan Sam and senior Jacob Sylak completed Day One tied for 39th and 63rd, respectively.

During Day Two, Shilling posted a career-best three-round score of 212. The redshirt freshman shot 68 in both the first and second rounds, and capped off his efforts with a 76 in round three. His first two rounds featured eight birdies and 12 pars.

Sam finished with a three-round total of 218 — his lowest score coming in round two at 71. Sylak’s three-day total of 223 included a 73 in the first round and 75 in both the second and third rounds.

Sylak noted the importance of putting on the course.

“The only real difference between that 73 and the two 75s was two more putts falling. The course played the same and everything — I just made a couple more putts in round one than I did in the next two days,” Sylak said.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Porter shot rounds of 75, 77 and 71, totaling 223. Freshman Jordan Kish finished with a total score of 227.

Invitational host Butler University claimed the tournament title, shooting an 11-under-par three-round team total of 829. Butler junior Leo Zurovac moved up 13 spots on Day Two to take medalist honors.

With only two more invitationals before the Horizon League Championships, Sylak said he has his sights set on the future.

“I would absolutely love to be able to win the Horizon League title as a team for the first time,” Sylak said. “I know every tournament that goes by makes it closer to the end of the road for me with golf. So I am staying in the moment and trying to enjoy the last bits.”

Sylak continued his senior campaign alongside his teammates April 7-8 at The Jewell, hosted by Northern Kentucky University. YSU competed against 13 other teams at Elks Run Golf Club in Batavia.

For the Penguins, Sam tied for 11th individually en route to the team’s sixth-place finish. YSU finished with a two-round team total of 580, as Sam matched his season low with a two-under-par 69.

The Penguins are back in action at the Wright State University Invitational April 13-14 at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro.