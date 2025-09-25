Oktoberfest brews up Penguin City’s events

By Mick Dillon / The Jambar

Downtown Youngstown’s Penguin City Brewing Co. hosted its fourth-annual Oktoberfest from 12-11p.m. Sept. 19 on Federal Street.

Aspasia Lyras, Penguin City cofounder, said the brewery embraces European traditions by hosting events and releasing its own Oktoberfest beer.

“A lot of the European traditions carry here into America. We do an Oktoberfest beer … We do one every year, and we do a special glass … so it’s just kind of adding to that celebration,” Lyras said. “Plus, it kicks off fall, really — I mean, the first day of fall is next week, so it just kind of kicks off all [of those] fall festivities.”

Along with the exclusive Oktoberfest beer, Penguin City also released its Renner Old Bavaria pilsner in June — a modern take on the classic lager from Renner, Youngstown’s first brewery.

According to Penguin City’s website, Renner Brewing was founded in 1885 by George W. Renner, and the original Old Bavaria beer was sold from 1933 to 1947. The Renner mansion, in Youngstown, is on the National Registry of Historic Buildings.

This year’s Oktoberfest also included local vendors, live music and various activities that gave attendees a chance at winning prizes, gift cards and novelty steins.

“We have face painting, sourdough bakery, crystals – all kinds of fun stuff,” Lyras said. “And we do a steinholding competition [at 3 p.m.] and 8 p.m., men and women.”

Penguin City has several upcoming events following Oktoberfest. The lineup includes Latin Nights, Youngstown Votes, a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” DJ Puff and DJ Chip Banks.

More information can be found from the company’s event calendars on Penguin City’s website or on social media.





