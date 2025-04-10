Ohio’s new law and its possible impact on YSU

By Nicarlyle Hanchard / The Jambar

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act into law March 28, giving state government a greater say in what happens on college campuses, including Youngstown State University.

Commonly referred to as Senate Bill 1, critics say it may have unintended, adverse effects.

Its key tenets mark the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The law comprises the following points:

Faculty, like some law enforcement members, are no longer allowed to strike.

The possibility of professors being fired based on poor reviews from students or peers.

Eliminates undergraduate programs if fewer than five students obtain degrees over three years.

Bans donations and partnerships from the Chinese government.

Requires instructors’ syllabi to be uploaded online beginning with the 2026-27 school year. This enables anyone to view the course information.

In regards to students, proponents say the law provides those in higher education with the necessary tools for “free, open and rigorous intellectual inquiry to seek the truth.”

The bill also impacts the negotiation power previously held by university faculty and prohibits the promotion of DEI-specific training or orientations.

Mark Vopat, philosophy professor and president of YSU’s Ohio Education Association union, said because the new law vaguely defines DEI, it is difficult to measure the projected impact on students and student organizations.

“We do know it’s going to eliminate scholarships that are targeted to minority students and women,” Vopat said. “Certain scholarships that currently exist, some of them will be allowed to remain, others are no longer allowed to be offered.”

Vopat said the legislation will also affect student organizations. He said unless these groups are open to everyone, they run the risk of not being recognized by their institution or receiving funding.

Patrick Spearman, associate professor of teacher education and leadership studies and director of the Africana Studies program, along with Vopat, believes the new law is solving a problem that did not exist.

“It’s legislation trying to address a problem that I didn’t see was currently impacting our colleges and universities,” Spearman said. “Students come with a variety of different backgrounds and experiences and that, to me as a professor, makes it interesting and fun.”

Spearman said the difference in experiences offers a space for open discussion where students can learn from others — a space he said existed before the legislation.

With the bill’s main focus being student discussion and space given to all perspectives, Vopat said he believes the bill will do the opposite.

“This is going to be bad for students, first of all … it puts a chilling effect in the classroom, that didn’t need to be there. It presupposes without evidence that there is indoctrination going on in the schools,” Vopat said.

Agreeing with Vopat’s sentiment, Spearman said some people — students included — may avoid certain discussions for fear of violating the legislation.

The law prohibits universities from expressing support or opposition of controversial topics like marriage, abortion, climate and political policies, among others. Vopat said it is unclear how that will affect course offerings.

“I don’t know what it means for the university to take a stance on those things,” Vopat said. “A colleague of mine in economics teaches a course on the economics of climate change. Well, you have to assume that there is actually climate change to talk about the economics of [it].”

Vopat said he believes the restrictions placed on the union may prevent quality professors from coming to Ohio. He also said students and faculty must be aware of the legislature’s actions as Vopat feels the bill will negatively impact student experiences.

“This is a wake up [call] that says, look, you can’t ignore that. I know you have work, you’re students and you’re studying, but sometimes this stuff is too important to ignore,” Vopat said.