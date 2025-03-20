Ohio’s best bands

By Matthew Sotlar / The Jambar

For those who do not know, I’m a big music fan. I love everything about it. Making it, listening to it or reading about it — I love it all. I figured since Ohio is considered the “Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” I would come up with my top-five favorite bands from Ohio.

Most of Ohio’s best music came out in the 1970s, so many of these bands will be from that era. This list will be my own personal ranking, so if your favorite Ohio band is excluded, I’m sorry.

Starting at No. 5 is Cleveland’s answer to Badfinger, the Raspberries. Fronted by the golden-voiced Eric Carmen, the Raspberries were a power pop tour-de-force. Active from 1970-75, the Raspberries enjoyed chart success with hits such as “Go All the Way,” “Let’s Pretend” and “I Wanna Be With You.”

Despite only lasting five years, the Raspberries’ impact has been lasting. The band’s legacy can be heard in a wide variety of artists from Cheap Trick, Kiss and even Guns N’ Roses, who have named Cleveland’s Raspberries as an influence.

Rocking its way to No. 4 is Kent’s James Gang. Fronted by legendary guitarist and vocalist Joe Walsh, the hard-rockin’ James Gang became an enduring sensation with hits “Walk Away” and “Funk #49.”

Walsh fronted James Gang for four years before departing in 1972, when he played with Barnstorm and later the Eagles. Studied by grunge artists such as Alice In Chains and Pearl Jam, James Gang continues to receive a fair amount of radio airplay, which has solidified its place in Ohio rock.

Ohio’s very own players, the Ohio Players, place at No. 3 on my ranking. With iconic smash hits like “Fire” and “Love Rollercoaster,” the band’s tight, funky sound has placed Dayton’s Ohio Players in the upper echelon of American funk and soul music.

Influencing the bassy sound of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and N.W.A., the Ohio Players’ lively, danceable funk made the group funk icons, and in my opinion, the greatest funk band of all time.

No. 2 goes to Akron’s Devo, one of America’s most unique bands. In red energy-dome hats and yellow hazmat suits, Devo first saw success on the underground new wave scene before bursting onto the charts in 1981 with “Whip It.”

Despite failing to follow up its one hit, Devo have remained cult legends, influencing everyone from synth legend Thomas Dolby, to the B-52s and They Might Be Giants. Even after 53 years, Devo continues to keep on whippin’ it.

Lastly at No. 1, Ohio’s greatest band is The Pretenders. Yes, that’s right, Akron’s very own Pretenders takes the number-one spot. What could be better than Chrissie Hynde’s emotive vocals and songwriting? From “Back On the Chain Gang” to “Brass In Pocket,” there’s no shortage of fantastic Pretenders’ songs.

The Pretenders impacted artists across all music genres, with their songs covered by musicians such as Morrissey and Ani DeFranco. This impact can be heard in tracks by Foo Fighters, The White Stripes and Madonna.

While there are many other great bands from Ohio, I encourage you to look up and listen to each band on your own.