Nick Kitchokoff records his two cents

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

Recording artist and Hubbard native Nick Kitchokoff plans to release his 43rd album titled “Nickels and Dimes” this year.

Currently a sophomore music business major at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, Kitchokoff said his devotion to music began at a young age, following his discovery of The Beatles.

“I went to the [Kamin Science Center] with my mom … and they had a show that they were doing at the planetarium that was set to The Beatles music,” Kitchokoff said. “I had no idea who the Beatles were. But it blew my mind into a million pieces.”

Kitchokoff said he took a deep dive into The Beatles. This gave him the inspiration to start writing music and to take guitar lessons.

​The following year, he joined Rockstar University, a program created by Hubbard Music. In this program, Kitchokoff performed in bands and experienced playing live for the first time.

​At 13, Kitchokoff said he began recording his music on the app GarageBand. His first official album was released in 2019 and titled “Melody 13.” Though the album’s music differs from his sound today, Kitchokoff said he finds it important to still highlight that part of his career.

​“I have made it a very big deal for myself to not get rid of anything, if I can help it. I think it’s really good to see the whole journey, like where I came from,” Kitchokoff said. “I think it gives a great appreciation to know where everything started.”

Throughout high school, Kitchokoff said he continued to create and produce more music. In 2022, he began to integrate vocals into his music. During his four years of high school, Kitchokoff recorded 22 albums.

​Apart from his solo work, he has been a part of multiple bands, including The Sound a Cow Makes and A Fart’s A’Bruin. The bands have a combined six albums released thus far.

“I just find these people that I’m friends with that just make up all these words, all these stories, and I just don’t know where they get it from. And, I feel the compulsory need to record them and immortalize this talent they have for just making up improvised, weird stuff,” Kitchokoff said.

​Currently, his main work is with the band Kasselman, based in Nashville. Kitchokoff performs alongside his bandmates, Kieran Welborne, Cooper Powell and Dominic Deshotel. Kitchokoff said its sound can be compared to The Strokes, Talking Heads and Geese.

Overall, Kitchokoff said writing music generates a more meaningful connection for him.

​“Music has always been that art form that’s just so easy for me to get into and resonate with, and get like, goosebumps from certain sounds or textures … It’s always felt like the most meaningful. I get stuff out of movies and visual arts and books, but music has always been the most important one to me,” Kitchokoff said.

​Music plays a large role in Kitchokoff’s life, and said he doesn’t plan on leaving this scene anytime soon.

​“My informal plan is to probably write like 1,000 albums before I die. Just never really quit doing it,” Kitchokoff said.

​Those interested in Kitchokoff’s music can stream on Spotify and Apple Music.