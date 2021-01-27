News in Brief: Women Retirees of YSU to Offer Scholarship

Courtesy: Patricia Taylor

The scholarship committee of the Women Retirees of Youngstown State University is accepting applications through March 1, 2021. The scholarship is awarded to a full-time, junior female student who maintains a 3.0 grade point average. The recipient must be a U.S. Citizen and be enrolled in a degree-seeking program. Information about the scholarship is available at ysu.edu. Application forms may be printed from the website or picked up at the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarship located on the second floor of Meshel Hall at YSU.