The first recipient is Abigail Knight from Austintown. Knight is majoring in forensic science and is a member of Youngstown State University soccer team.

The second recipient is Janelle Pezzuti of Clarion, Pennsylvania. Pezzuti is majoring in chemical engineering with a special interest in energy and environmental conservation.

The final recipient is Daria Williams of Youngstown. Williams’ major is social work with a goal of helping families and children.