News Brief: Women Retirees of YSU offers scholarship

The scholarship committee of the Women Retirees of Youngstown State University is accepting applications through March 1, 2023.

The scholarship is awarded to a full-time, junior female student who maintains a minimum 3.0 GPA. The recipient must be a U.S. citizen and be enrolled in a degree-seeking program.

Information about the scholarship is available at YSU’s website on its scholarship page. Application forms may be printed from the website or picked up at the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships located on the second floor of Meshel Hall at YSU.