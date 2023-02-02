News Brief: Lit Youngstown plans Winter Gala

Lit Youngstown will host Just Desserts: a Lit Winter Gala on Feb. 11, in the Great Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Ticket information is available at Lit Youngstown’s website. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

The gala will include readings by creative nonfiction writer David Giffels of Akron, author of “The Hard Way on Purpose” and “Barnstorming Ohio” and poet Philip Brady of Youngstown, author of “The Elsewhere: Poems; Poetics and To Banquet With the Ethiopians.”

Craig and Christine Duster, owners of POP! Art Books Culture bookstore in Boardman, Ohio, will award prizes in this year’s book title themed costume contest. There will also be music performed by Andrew Karkoziak’s jazz trio.

Desserts, hors d’ouevres and cocktails donated by community members will include literary-inspired dishes such as butter-beer cupcakes inspired by “Harry Potter,” Turkish Delights inspired by “The Chronicles of Narnia” and a huge chocolate cake inspired by “Matilda.”

Artworks by Liz Testa, Linda Vasconi, Daniel Rauschenbach, Maryann Limmer and Elayne Bozick will be auctioned off and guests may take a chance on a Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket raffle.

Proceeds from the gala will support Lit Youngstown’s 2023 programming. More information is available at LitYoungstown.org.