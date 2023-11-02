New ways to prevent sexual violence

Student Activities is sponsoring a speaker presentation on how students can prevent sexual violence through bystander intervention. The event will be presented by Dr. Kevin Reynolds at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.

The event will train student leaders on campus about actionable and realistic ways to combat sexual violence. Reynolds will educate students on how to make environments and communities safer for everyone.

More information can be found in the Youngstown State University’s Student Affairs’ email that was sent on Oct. 29.