New funds for RAPIDS program

By Matthew Sotlar / The Jambar

Youngstown State University will receive over $330,000 in funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education through the Super Regionally Aligned Priorities and Delivering Skills Program.

Established by the ODHE, the RAPIDS Program helps YSU’s Workforce Education and Innovation prepare students entering the workforce via hands-on training. The program is funded by the state government.

Ohio Representative Lauren McNally made the funding announcement March 24. In a statement, McNally expressed her excitement over the grant’s contribution to the training and skills students can learn.

“Programs like RAPIDS are so important. I am happy to see state investment in job training and investing in our workforce,” McNally stated.

The funding will be directed to YSU’s Center for Workforce Education and Innovation, a part of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, which works to prepare students for the workforce using information technology and manufacturing.

McNally’s statement listed some proposed outcomes of the funding, including supporting local industry sectors in need, building cooperative programs and internships with YSU and creating partnerships with local businesses.

Located in Kohli Hall, the Excellence Training Center has worked with over 500 companies and individuals in the Mahoning Valley since its formation in 2021. The ETC works to train students in using advanced robotics and industrial electronics for practical purposes.

Along with the ETC is the IT Workforce Accelerator, located in Silvestri Hall. The ITWA works with companies including International Business Machines and Cisco. It trains students in using state-of-the-art technology in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, telecommunications and software development.

In December 2024, the RAPIDS Program received $127,000 in funding from the ODHE, with the fund’s goal to attract new businesses to the area, improve education and training and strengthen entrepreneurship.

The RAPIDS Program also obtained a $902,000 grant for training in electrical technology, industrial maintenance and robotics in April 2024.

With funding from the ODHE, the Center for Workforce Education will be able to strengthen the programs offered by the ETC and ITWA.

The ETC offers courses and programs in robot operations, drafting and print reading, Occupational Safety and Health Administration training and additive manufacturing, among others. The ITWA provides programs in an IT pre-apprenticeship program, 5G readiness training and certifications for businesses such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

In addition to the funding for the RAPIDS Program, ODHE also granted $220,000 towards Northeast Regional Library’s depository renovation program. The program aims to help with renovation projects and update equipment in university libraries, including YSU.

Currently, the Center for Workforce Education and Innovation has yet to sign the contract for the funding.