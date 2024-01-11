New administrative positions announced

Several positions within Youngstown State University’s administration have been reassigned since the start of the spring semester.

After former interim president Helen Lafferty stepped down, Dec. 27, 2023, Neal McNally, vice president for the Division of Finance & Business Operations, began serving as acting president. His term will conclude when U.S. Rep. William “Bill” Johnson becomes president, Jan. 22.

McNally announced in an email to the YSU community Jan. 8 that former provost and vice president of academic affairs, Brien Smith, has been moved to the role of special assistant to the president.

The email also announced that vice provost Jennifer Pintar has been appointed interim provost.