My dear Jamily,

What a pleasure it has been to work and grow with you all. My time as editor-in-chief of The Jambar is coming shorter than anyone anticipated — especially me. Unlike most Jambar goodbyes, I’m not leaving because of a cap and gown with my name on a diploma — that will be next semester.

I’m resigning from The Jambar with a heart full of excitement and sadness. I was approached with an opportunity to start my career early by serving the greater Youngstown area as a multimedia journalist for WKBN 27 First News, and I eagerly accepted the offer. When opportunity knocks, answer the door.

In the spring of 2022, I was introduced to The Jambar through my journalism courses. I reported for The Jambar for class credit, something most journalism students will do at some point, and I fell in love with reporting.

I came to Youngstown State University in the fall of 2020 with a major in journalism and a medical mask. I was unsure of what I wanted to do or even how I would do it until I came to The Jambar.

The Jambar didn’t just give me direction in my current and future career; it gave me opportunities I initially didn’t account for — and it kept giving. I didn’t go to The Jambar with the intention of becoming editor-in-chief, but Michele Gatts — my professor, mentor and friend — saw the potential in me, encouraged me and supported me every step of the way. Thank you.

There are far too many thank yous that are in order. Thank you to my reporters, opinion writers, designers, social media coordinators, assistant editors, the student media board, JambarTV and all the friends I made before they left Jambar too.

To my editorial board, thank you for your hard work, dedication, support and friendship.

Thank you, Elizabeth Coss, for your guidance and advice for every position and task I took on. Thank you, Christopher Gillett, for all the puns and dad jokes. Thank you, John Ostapowicz, for all the DJing and sports talk. Thank you, Molly Burke, for your dedication and makeup tips. Thank you, Maddie Fessler, for always inspiring me creatively. Thank you, Caleb Ellison, for always being silly with me.

A special thank you to my managing editor, Dylan Lux, who has always gone above and beyond for me — even before our positions required him to. When I asked for video editing help over a year ago, I never anticipated the journey ahead of us. Thank you for being my confidant and support.

I wish you all nothing but the best.

I’m nervous about this new chapter. Looking back, I was nervous about starting at The Jambar — but look at all the good it brought me.

Sincerely,

Shianna Gibbons