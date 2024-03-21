Music stops early for Penguins

By Madeline Hippeard / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University bowling team finished second in its final tournament of the regular season March 15 to 17 at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Day One of the tournament consisted of five Baker matches, in which the Penguins posted a total pinfall of 4,982 against Belmont Abbey College, Lewis University, Valparaiso University, Howard University and Sacred Heart University.

The ’Guins began the day with a 935-919 loss to Belmont Abbey College. However, the Penguins won the last four matches of the day.

The team began its winning streak against Lewis and Valparaiso. The Penguins shot a 272 pin difference against Lewis, finishing the match with a score of 1,060-788. The team bowled 175 above Valparaiso at 1,028-853.

The ’Guins continued, defeating Howard 847-824. Youngstown State finished Day One with a 1,128-980 win over Sacred Heart.

Head coach Doug Kuberski said communication is one of the team’s biggest strengths.

“We have long six, seven hour days, and we’re changing pairs and we bowl five matches per day, and it takes a lot of communication to get ahead of the adjustments, stay ahead of the moves and be competitive against other teams,” Kuberski said.

Day Two of the Music City Classic consisted of five traditional matches in which the ’Guins finished with a 4-1 record.

First, Youngstown State defeated Louisiana Tech University, 1,127-975. Next, the Penguins beat Vanderbilt University, 1,073-950.

The Penguins’ only loss of the day followed, losing to Jacksonville State University 1,077-1,037.

Despite the setback, the ’Guins finished the day with two more wins against Mount Aloysius College, 1,005-660, and North Carolina A&T University, 1,058-956.

Throughout day two, senior Kristen Moore bowled a 1,170 set over five games, earning first overall in individual standings for the tournament.

The Music City Classic marks Moore’s third individual title this season, following victories at the Penguin Classic and the Mid-Winter Invitational.

Day Three of the tournament consisted of a best of seven championship bracket. The Penguins entered the bracket ranked second overall.

The team first competed against Jacksonville State University, defeating them 4-1.

After a second round bye, the ’Guins faced Jacksonville State once more for the tournament championship.

The Penguins were unable to defeat Jacksonville State for a second time, losing the match 4-2

Youngstown State bowling will return to the lanes March 22 for the beginning of the Conference USA Championship.