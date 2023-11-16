Marx breaks records at SFA Ladyjack Classic

By Madeline Hippeard

Senior Madyson Marx of the Youngstown State University bowling team broke two school records Nov. 11 at the SFA Ladyjack Classic hosted by Stephen F. Austin State University.

On Day Two of the tournament, Marx broke the YSU school record and was named tournament MVP for the highest pinfall in a five-game set, where she knocked down a total of 1,144 pins.

She also broke the school record for highest tournament average pinfall with 228.80 pins per game.

Before Marx’s record breaking performance on Day Two, the Penguins totalled 5,098 pins over five Baker matches on Day One of the tournament.

The team used the same lineup throughout the day. Junior Jade Cote started each match, followed by juniors Ellie Dresher and Madison Doseck and seniors Kristen Moore and Marx.

Head coach Doug Kuberski said heading into the Ladyjack Classic, the Penguins focused on improving their togetherness and team chemistry.

“It’s challenging crossing the house lane-to-lane, pair-to-pair and it gets tricky. So, it’s really important for us to communicate what we’re seeing to each other and challenge each other in respectful ways with love,” Kuberski said.

The ‘Guins started out the day with a 1,035-973 victory over No. 2 Arkansas State University.

The team defeated Lewis University, 1,074-939, and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,045-888. The team also defeated Maryville University, 1,014-973.

The Penguin’s winning streak was cut short in their last match of the day against Tulane University, 940-933.

On Day Two, the ‘Guins bowled five more traditional qualifying matches.

The team began the day with a 1,070-942 win over Stephen F. Austin University.

After the Penguin’s only loss of the day against Jacksonville State University, 1,103-917, the team defeated Aurora University, 1,036-904, and Nebraska State University, 1,068-980.

The ‘Guins finished the day with a 950-749 win against Carthage College.

As a team, the Penguins shot 5,041 on Day Two, placing them fifth overall heading into the final day of the tournament.

Day Three consisted of best-of-seven bracket style Baker matches.

The ‘Guins started the day with a win against Maryville, 4-3, followed by another win against Arkansas State, 4-3.

The Penguin’s winning streak was cut short by a 3-4 loss to the University of Nebraska, earning them fourth place in the tournament’s final standings.

Youngstown State had a combined record of 10-3 to finish in fourth place.

With the conclusion of the tournament, Marx and Doseck were named members of the all-tournament team.

Doseck said heading into the tournament the Penguins’ were focused on improvement rather than victory.

“The team game plan is just to go and do our best, go be the team that we know we are. For me, my goal is to go and be the best teammate I can be. Whether I’m bowling or not, I want to be the loudest one this year,” Doseck said.

The ‘Guins will return to action Nov. 17 when they travel to the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawk Classic to compete in the final tournament of their fall campaign.