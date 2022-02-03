Man on the street: Best places for students to study

By Samantha Smith

Youngstown State University’s campus provides various areas for students to study and do homework for their classes. With multiple options, which places do students prefer to study at and why?

Rhette Potenzini, a senior English major, said the Maag Library is the place to study.

“I would probably say anywhere in Maag Library, in one of the study rooms they have,” Potenzini said. “It’s quiet there. No one is really going to come in there if you’re in there to bother you.”

Gavin Willoughby, a freshman majoring in integrated social studies, also talked about why he chooses to study in Maag Library.

“It’s so quiet, I really like it in there,” Willoughby said. “I like the second floor mainly because it’s really quiet.”

Another student, sophomore psychology major Cyrus Dzikowskz, mentioned how he likes to be by himself when studying.

“Personally, I focus a lot better when I’m by myself. If other people feel the same way, they should probably study in their dorm, at the Courtyards, their apartment, or just their house,” Dzikowskz said. “But I know the library is very quiet and everyone keeps to themselves.”

Students are able to study at Maag Library longer now because of a recent extension of its hours, reflecting what they were previously, before the pandemic.

Maag Library Hours Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Rami Mousa, a freshman exercise science major, said he prefers to study in DeBartolo Hall.

“I would say the best place to study is DeBartolo because it is always quiet in there,” Mousa said.

The key to the perfect study area for a lot of students is quietness. To see where each building is and to pick the perfect study area, visit the campus map on YSU’s webpage.