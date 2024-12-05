Maag Library offers family space

By Dylan Bigelow / Jambar Contributor

Within the twists and turns of William F. Maag Jr. Library’s basement labyrinth, resides a safe place for students raising young children.

The Maag Library family study room is located in room 143. It provides a child-friendly place for parents who bring their kids to campus to study without worry.

Alayna Harkleroad, a sophomore communications major, has used the room with her 4-year-old daughter.

“My daughter did not want to leave,” Harkleroad said. “When it was time to go, she was upset.”

Harkleroad said she enjoys studying in the library, but found it difficult to do so when she had to bring her daughter to campus with her. Then she discovered the family room.

“Sometimes, I wanted to take my daughter to study, but I didn’t want her getting into things she wasn’t supposed to,” Harkleroad said. “The family room seemed like a perfect place.”

The room features children’s books, toys and plenty of colorful furniture for kids while parents focus on their work. A computer is also available for students to use if needed.

“They have a little drawing table where you can draw with your kids. They have a dry-erase board where you can study or have your kids draw on it,” Harkleroad said.

According to the Maag Library website, parents must check out a key from the Library Services Desk using their YSU ID to access the room.

The website also lists rules and reminders for proper room use. These include limiting the room to three families at a time, cleaning up any food or drink spills and using restrooms for diaper changes.

The library emphasizes that children must not be left unattended at any time. If a child is found unsupervised, library personnel will contact YSU police.

Although exams can be taken in the room — either on a personal computer or the one provided — Harkleroad suggested using the space for assignments that don’t require uninterrupted focus.

“You’re still responsible for your child. So, working on a relaxed assignment or a paper, I would recommend that,” Harkleroad said. “You can stop and pay attention to what your child’s doing.”

For nursing mothers, the library also offers a lactation room in room 147, adjacent to the family study room. It includes a chair, table and electrical outlet for breastfeeding or pumping.

According to a 2019 article by The Jambar, the family study room was a collaborative effort between the Student Government Association, the Division of Student Experience and Maag Library.

Then-SGA president Ernie Barkett approached Maag Library Director Ana Torres and Co-Director Christine Adams with the idea, proposing the use of surplus funds from a strategic investment initiative. About a year later, the room was opened to the campus community.

“My daughter was totally taken away,” Harkleroad said. “It’s a very nice resource to use.”