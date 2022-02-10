Love advice from The Jambar staff

Here at The Jambar, we consider ourselves experts in all forms of communication, and as Valentine’s Day draws near, who better to give you advice than your student media crew?

Sydney Stalnecker, our editor-in-chief, believes that how you prioritize your significant other is the clear way to show your affection.

“I would say don’t waste your time with someone who is uninterested. If someone is interested in you, they will show it and you will know,” Stalnecker said.

Managing editor Elizabeth Coss is a firm believer that happiness is the key to creating the best relationship you can be in.

“I think the best love advice I can give to somebody is to honestly just go for it. If you’re happy with somebody, and consistently happy with somebody and it feels good and it’s good for you, and it’s healthy and you’re enjoying it, then that’s how you know it’s right,” Coss said.

Head copy editor Laurel Stone knows that finding your best friend in your partner is key to a thriving relationship.

“Your partner should be your best friend — they should be someone you want to go and do stuff with. The person you are spending your time with should be the person that you want to spend your time with. If you want to be with someone else, then you’re not with the right person,” Stone said.

Lastly, but certainly not least, Kyle Wills, our sports editor, said the key to making a relationship work boils down to what you do, and how you go about it for someone.

“It would be the little things,” Wills said. “Hold the door open for people, don’t try to be too out there, just stay in your comfort level.”

However you choose to go out and about celebrating the month of love, choose kindness above all else, Penguins.

Love, The Jambar Staff