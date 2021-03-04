Looking Forward to the Future

Slowly but surely, things seem to be returning to normal.

Last week, the University of Akron announced they’re planning “a return to as close to a normal semester as possible.” According to KentWired, Kent State University’s newsource, the university will offer more in-person classes. Youngstown State University’s website announced plans for an in-person spring commencement ceremony in accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s revised large gathering protocol. Fans attended a YSU football home game for the first time in over a year. It’s a much more hopeful picture than a year ago, when on May 5, 2020, then-editor-in-chief Rachel Gobep wrote:

“I’ll be virtually graduating from Youngstown State University on Saturday. This isn’t what I thought I’d be feeling at the end of my college career. I’m trying to be optimistic because my time at YSU was absolutely unforgettable.”

Recently, President Biden announced there will be enough vaccine doses available for every American adult by the end of May. Many hope people will be widely vaccinated by the end of July.

It is our hope that this May our time at YSU will be equally unforgettable and our graduating staff can walk across the commencement stage with a feeling of hope.