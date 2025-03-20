Local author’s experience in writing

By Bri Spencer / The Jambar

Local author and graduate of Youngstown State University, Kara M. Zone released a new novella Tuesday, “Even After…”

The adult dark fantasy novella stems from the same plot as her first novel, “Cinders Burn at Midnight,” released Jan. 21. Zone has another novella, “An Accidental Faerie Tale,” that will no longer be available on her website, with the new one taking its place.

Zone said she sees herself in her characters and that they have lives of their own.

“All of the characters are kind of me at different iterations, or I see some of myself in each person … These guys just sort of take on a life of their own. My characters are all my friends,” Zone said.

Zone pulls some of her inspiration from authors such as Sylvia Plath, Joyce Carol Oates and Adrienne Young. She said she’s grown as a writer and settled into the dark genre through the help of these inspirations.

Zone said she loves to support new writers, many of whom are unsure about their careers.

“I really want to help people build their confidence in [writing] and grow as a person,” Zone said. “I want to help other authors and writers — and people who don’t call themselves authors and writers yet — really start to believe in themselves, no matter what they want to do with it.”

Zone said she believes it’s important for young writers to continue to write, no matter what mistakes they may make.

“Just keep doing it, because they’re gonna make mistakes. I still make mistakes. I’ve been doing it for five years. Just pivot when you come up against mistakes,” Zone said “It’s not that you can’t do it, it’s that you have to learn how to do it and really just get the book out.”

Zone attended YSU in the 2010s, where she double majored in religious studies and in a program currently known as public and professional writing, while managing two jobs and raising two kids.

Post graduation, Zone was a ghostwriter from 2019 to 2023, where she learned lessons and valuable skills for becoming a writer. She explained that ghostwriting is when somebody pays her to put their idea on paper and make it into a readable novel to sell.

Zone also explained that she is independently published, comparing the process to running a small business.

“There are other things that go in with it, like different elements. [With] indie publishing, you can make it anything you want it to be,” Zone said. “You have to really look at it like a small business.”

Zone said she had to hire a cover designer for her novels. Since she writes fantasy novels, she also had to look into making a map of her world through a program, as well as hiring artists to bring her characters to life.

Zone’s novel is available to purchase on karamzone.com, in addition to the free novellas and information regarding upcoming book signings.