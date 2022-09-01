Lit Youngstown to host writers from northeast Ohio

Lit Youngstown will host writers from Toledo and Kent in its First Wednesday Readers Series presenting Alice Cone of Kent and Jonie McIntire of Toledo.

Emelia Sherin will co-host the free reading at the Soap Gallery in downtown Youngstown

Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m. The featured readers will be followed by an open mic.

A career adjunct at Kent State, Alice Cone has worked for the Wick Poetry Center as a teaching artist and programming assistant. Her M.A. from Boston University is in poetry writing; her chapbooks include “Shattering into Blossom” and “As If a Leaf Could Be Preserved”; her latest (unpublished) novel is “The Trickster Center.”

Jonie McIntire, author of “Semidomesticated” (winner of Red Flag Poetry chapbook contest, 2021), (Beyond the Sidewalk Nightballet Press 2017) and “Not All Who Are Lost Wander” (“Finishing Line Press,” 2016), and poetry editor at Of Rust and Glass, hosts a monthly reading series called “Uncloistered Poetry” from Toledo, Ohio. Learn more about her at joniemcintire.net.

The Oct. 5 reading will feature prose writers Lynda Montgomery and Toni Thayer of Cleveland. Lit Youngstown is a literary arts nonprofit for writers, readers, and storytellers. More information is available at LitYoungstown.org.