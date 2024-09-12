Library Column

Nonfiction

Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley Are Transforming the Future of War by Raj M. Shah | A deep look into the Defense Innovation Unit of the Pentagon, where the mission is to make U.S. military technology as fast and effective as possible. For anyone interested in the rise of the tech industry, warfare, and the revolutionary state of the modern world.

Fiction

Sounds Like A Plan by Pamela Samuels-Young | Set in Los Angeles, two private investigators find themselves assigned to a case where they’re forced to set aside their differences in order to find justice. A true enemies-to-lovers layered with murder-mystery and alternating points-of-view.

Programs

Genealogy and Local History Open House (Social, Educational) | September 14 at 10:00am

Mystery Monday Book Club (Social) | September 16 at 11:00am

Monochrome Movie Monday (Social) | September 16 at 5:00pm

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.