Library Column

Nonfiction

City Limits: Infrastructure, Inequality, and the Future of America’s Highways by Megan Kimble | Looking at major highway infrastructures in some of the biggest cities in Texas, Kimble outlines the devastating impacts of independent vehicular transportation. However, she also offers hope–seeing how activists band together to stop the state’s Department of Transportation and advocate for alternatives to build communities, rather than tear them apart.

Fiction

What You Are Looking for Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama | A series of stories featuring a Tokyo librarian with the ability to recommend the perfect book to her patrons exactly when they need it. A heartwarming and gentle read, recommended for book lovers who appreciate the magic of libraries.

Programs

Monochrome Movie Monday (Social) | Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Cross Stitch Autumn Card (Craft) | Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Casual Scrabble (Social, Games) | Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.