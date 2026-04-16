Library Column

Fiction:

At Dark I Become Loathsome by Eric LaRocca

After losing his wife and son, Ashley begins guiding people through a morbid ritual to help others who are struggling with their own demons. Through this work, he meets another man looking to participate in the ritual, but their relationship quickly spirals into something else entirely. Recommended for fans of dark fiction about grief.

Nonfiction:

Intentional: How to Finish What You Start by Chris Bailey

Goals are set with good intentions but often become forgotten or ignored for many reasons. Bailey guides readers to see their goals through a lens of intentionality and personal values. Recommended for adults who struggle with procrastination and burn out.

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