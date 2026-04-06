Library Column

Nonfiction

Llewellyn’s 2026 Herbal Almanac: A Practical Guide to Growing, Cooking, and Crafting

The expertise included in the latest edition of Llewellyn’s Almanac spans from practical garden and craft tips to the histories behind herbs and how their uses have changed over the years. The almanac is a useful resource for gardeners, herbalists and crafters of any skill level. Recommended for people interested in nature and homesteading.

Fiction

Escape! By Stephen Fishbach

Escape! marries Bravo-style reality TV with gritty survival shows as washed-up celebrities stay on a remote island to compete for a prize and more importantly, a chance to get back in the spotlight. There’s just as much scheming behind the scenes as producers fight to make a name for themselves as well. Recommended for fans of “Survivor” and “Big Brother.”

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