Library Column

Fiction

The Astral Library by Kate Quinn

A mystical library with portals into the literary realms of Jane Austen and Sherlock Holmes faces a looming threat in Quinn’s debut fantasy. Recommended for readers who love magical realism and stories that celebrate the power of books.

Nonfiction

Brothers of the Gun by Mark Lee Gardner

Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, two of the most well-known figures from the history of the American West, continue to share the spotlight in this dual biography. Their histories have become almost mythic through television shows and movies, but Gardner clarifies fact from fiction and still maintains the excitement of the old west and the famous gunmen. Recommended for history buffs and fans of westerns.

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