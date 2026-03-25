Library Column

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Fiction 

 

Twelve Months by Jim Butcher 

In the latest Dresden Files novel, Chicago’s resident wizard faces ghouls, works to rebuild a shattered city, and navigates an unexpected engagement to a vampire — all while wrestling with his own grief. Recommended for fans of fast‑paced, high‑stakes urban fantasy. 

Nonfiction

Homeschooled: a Memoir by Stefan Merrill Block 

Years before homeschooling became mainstream, Stefan’s eccentric mother pulled him from public school for an unconventional education. A thoughtful look at the American education system recommended for readers who enjoy family memoirs.

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