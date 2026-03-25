Library Column

Fiction
In the latest Dresden Files novel, Chicago’s resident wizard faces ghouls, works to rebuild a shattered city, and navigates an unexpected engagement to a vampire — all while wrestling with his own grief. Recommended for fans of fast‑paced, high‑stakes urban fantasy.
Nonfiction
Homeschooled: a Memoir by Stefan Merrill Block
Years before homeschooling became mainstream, Stefan’s eccentric mother pulled him from public school for an unconventional education. A thoughtful look at the American education system recommended for readers who enjoy family memoirs.
Programs:
March 19:
- Cross Stitch Art | March 23, 6-7:30pm
- Penguin City Book Club: “Betty” by Tiffany McDaniel | April 2, 6-7pm at Penguin City Brewing Company
March 26:
April 2:
April 9: