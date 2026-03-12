Library Column

Fiction

Five sisters face dangerous rumors and accusations in their small village that has even their closest allies questioning them. Purvis’s short novel is packed with emotion and uncertainty that bleeds into the reader through chapters that shift between the sisters and their neighbors. Recommended for fans of mysteries and small-town paranoia.

Non fiction

Rallo’s essays reflecting on her early adulthood and the anxiety that can come with so much uncertainty is an especially great read for upcoming college graduates. Rallo discusses everything from friendship breakups to figuring out your calling, all in a conversational tone that feels like talking to an older sibling. Recommended for early adults.

(Afterward text:) To find more information or place a hold on a title, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave., or call us at 330-744-8636.

Programs & Print Date:

Feb. 26

Mar. 12

(Afterward text:) To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.



