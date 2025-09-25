Library Column

Nonfiction

The Jailhouse Lawyer by Calvin Duncan and Sophie Cull | Together with criminal justice reform advocate Sophie Cull, Calvin Duncan tells the story of his own wrongful conviction and his journey to becoming a legal advocate for himself and countless other inmates while imprisoned. Recommended for adults interested in criminal law and prison reform.

Fiction

The Staircase in the Woods by Chuck Wendig | When a group of teenagers discover a staircase in the middle of the woods, one of them climbs it and never returns. Twenty years later, they reunite to explore what’s beyond the staircase to find their missing friend. Recommended for fans of suspenseful psychological horror.

Programs

Hispanic Heritage Month: Guatemalan Worry Dolls | Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

Cross Stitch Autumn Card | Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

Penguin City Book Club | Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Penguin City Brewing Company

RPG Club | Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.