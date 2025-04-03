Library Column

Nonfiction

Black Friend: Essays by Ziwe | Ziwe’s essays focus on very real, very serious issues like the racism and harassment that she has faced in Hollywood and her day-to-day life, but she also includes lighter essays about the filming of her show Ziwe and her adorable “guard dog.” Each of her essays include her signature dry humor and satirical voice, recognizable to any of her fans and easily enjoyed by newcomers. Throughout the essays, Ziwe reminds us that she is not “the Black friend” often seen in movies and tv shows, and that the trope of the supportive Black friend needs to be criticized and looked at much closer in pop culture.

Fiction

Old Soul by Susan Barker | After a chance encounter with a man whose brother has died in an eerily similar way to his best friend, Jake sets out to uncover the common thread — an unknown woman. However, Jake is only met with more bewildering deaths in her wake, across continents and over centuries, and with less of a clue about who this woman is or what she is. The last problem Jake is faced with is how to stop her.

Programs

Autism 101: Beyond The Diagnosis – Life Skills and Independence | April 10 at 6:00pm

Magnetic Poetry Kits | April 14 at 5:30pm

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.