Library Column

Nonfiction

The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi by Wright Thompson | The story of the murder of Emmett Till has been told several times over nearly a century since taking place. In Thompson’s retelling, he reveals a greater narrative surrounding not just the horrific murder of a boy, but also a retrospective of Mississippi’s past political landscape as it relates to our own today.

Fiction

Don’t Be A Stranger by Susan Minot | Set in New York City, middle-aged Ivy Cooper finds herself tangled in obsession when she begins an affair with a musician twenty years younger than her. Cooper is left balancing her roles as a mother, friend and ex-wife as she surrenders to her long-repressed desires. Reminiscent of the recently released film, “Babygirl.”

Programs

Monochrome Movie Monday | Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Gardening 101 | Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.