Lacrosse ‘zips’ up season vs. Akron

By Cameron Stubbs

The Youngstown State University lacrosse team ended its four-game losing streak as it beat the University of Akron for the second time to complete the series sweep.

Freshman Natalie Calandra-Ryan led the 17-14 victory, scoring seven goals for the win. Calandra-Ryan has scored multiple goals in all 13 games this season.

Graduate student midfielder Ali Korin stayed hot as she scored five goals to contribute to the effort. Consistency has been key for Korin this season, as this is her fifth-straight game with four or more goals.

Sophomore Jordan Miller scored two goals and fellow sophomores Erin Clark, Shannyn Cullen and Tristen Chang all contributed a goal each.

Graduate student Savannah Clarke had a team-high five saves while protecting the net against the Zips offense.

Korin has been a leader on and off the field this season and spoke on how the team feels about getting back on track after recent losses.

“We dug ourselves a hole in those couple games and it was great to get out of it,” Korin said. “We played the way we’ve been playing everyday in practice and it was great to put that on the field.”

The Penguins are back in action as they head to Michigan to face off against the University of Detroit Mercy this Saturday, April 16.

Catch a recap of the upcoming game on ysusports.com