Lacrosse starts season slow

By Madeline Hippeard / The Jambar

While Youngstown State University’s women’s lacrosse team is still searching for its first win of the season, it has begun turning action into records.

Youngstown State’s freshman goalie Paige Borkowski recorded the most saves in a single game in program history during a March 4 matchup against Stetson University.

Borkowski recorded 20 saves throughout the match, earning a .488 save percentage.

Despite a record-breaking performance by Borkowski, the ‘Guins were unable to keep up offensively and lost the match, 21-13.

Freshman midfielder Genna Cook led an early offensive and was the first player to score in the game. Cook finished the day with two goals.

Lena Cox led Youngstown State with four goals, a career-high for the freshman attacker.

Following Cox, freshman attacker Ava Kreutzer scored three points, her first collegiate hat trick.

After the loss to Stetson, the Penguins continued their losing streak against Longwood University on March 9.

The ‘Guins managed to stay close behind Longwood throughout the first half, heading into the third quarter with a score of 9-7.

However, after the half, the team was unable to keep up with the Lancers, resulting in a 16-10 loss.

Against Longwood, Kreutzer scored four points for Youngstown State, earning her second-consecutive hat trick.

Youngstown State stayed at home against George Washington University on March 13.

The Penguins fell short in the fourth quarter and lost to the Revolutionaries, 14-11.

Youngstown State will look to earn its first victory of the season against Kent State University on March 17 as it begins Mid-American Conference play.