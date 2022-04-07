Korin keeps scorin’ 

By Cameron Stubbs

Youngstown State University’s lacrosse team has hit a rough patch, dropping its last three home games and tallying four-straight losses.

The latest matchup was a home game against the Central Michigan University Chippewas.

The Chippewas took sole control of second place in the Mid-American Conference with their win as the Penguins fell to 5-7 for the season.

The 20-11 loss was highlighted by graduate student Ali Korin, who had a team-high six goals on 10 shots. This was her fifth game with four or more goals scored in a contest.

Sophomores Natalie Calandra-Ryan and Lauren Ottensmeyer had two goals apiece to add to the Penguins’ attack.

Fifth-year goalie Savannah Clarke got a full workload, saving 11 goals on 40 shots by the Chippewas.

The Penguins were up 8-5 but surrendered the lead fast as the Chippewas stormed back, netting 13 goals to just three by the Penguins in the second half.

Despite the slow start to the season, Korin said she’s found her role.

“It [has] felt good honestly, I had a slow start to the season. I was coming off of an ACL injury,” Korin said. “I think I’ve found my role on the field. The coaches have been awesome, it feels good to be with my teammates and [to] get the ball in the back of the net.”

Up next, Korin and the Penguins will hit the road for a 50-minute drive to the University of Akron for a rematch. The Penguins won their last game against the Zips in overtime March 3.

Stay up to date with this game Saturday, April 9 on ysusports.com