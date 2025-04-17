Kilcawley commencing construction

By Bryona Colyar / Jambar Contributor

Starting May 5, Youngstown State University will begin renovations to Kilcawley Center.

According to Joy Polkabla Byers, associate vice president of student experience, the project will take about two-and-a-half years to complete.

The most notable changes to come are new meeting spaces. The plans are in efforts to set a new foundation and promote collaboration and productivity among students, staff and faculty. As the center closes temporarily, other areas like Silvestri Hall and William F. Maag Jr. Library will be available for meetings.

“We are going to be using the lower level in the library for some of our meeting spaces so students have places to gather as their groups. So, I just think it might look different, but they will still be there to meet our students’ needs,” Byers said.

Caleb Queen, assistant director of operations and events, said in preparation for changes, some services will — or already have been — temporarily moved.

“We’re going to be moving our student activities offices, Student Government [Association], Penguin Productions and graphic services. All of that is going to be moving down to the basement of Silvestri,” Queen said.

One service receiving a facelift is Kilcawley’s food court and restaurants. AVI Fresh will become the campus’s primary food service provider starting May 5. On the same day, the center’s food court and other restaurants — Jamba Juice, Pete’s Treats, Wendy’s and Snack and Chill — will close.

During construction, the Chestnut Room on the first floor will be the new home for the center’s temporary dining commons. Dunkin’s current space will close, and the venue will operate a kiosk in the Chestnut Room this summer.

The Christman Dining Commons, Chick-fil-A and the vending machines near it will remain open through the summer.

Queen said activities from The Cove such as pool tables, air hockey and board games will be available to continue connecting students. Pop-up dining and seating will also be available.

One area that will not receive major modifications is the John S. and Doris M. Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

Ryan McNicholas, director of campus recreation, said the path to and from the Rec Center will have minor changes. The entrances in front of the Rec Center and closest to Beeghly Center will remain open. However, the doors of The Cove will be locked at all times due to safety reasons.

McNicholas said the center and its staff will provide the same experience and services for students and visitors.

“We might be getting some new strength equipment and some things of that nature, making our lobby a little more of a friendly environment. So, maybe we’ll have some couches, get some more TVs, things of that nature to try and utilize the space,” McNicholas said.

McNicholas said that extracurriculars planned by the center, including its adventure trips, are still expected to run throughout the year.

For more information on renovations or frequently asked questions, visit ysu.edu.