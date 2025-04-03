Journeying with Men I Trust

By Mick Dillon / The Jambar

Men I Trust released its seventh studio album, “Equus Asinus,” on March 19. The album features 14 songs and comes in with a total runtime of just under 45 minutes.

The Montreal trio of guitarist and vocalist Emmanuelle Proulx, bassist Jessy Caron and keyboardist Dragos Chiriac was formed in 2014.

Men I Trust has made its name through a steady output of relaxing instrumentals combined with Proulx’s cerebral vocals, and “Equus Asinus” continued the trend.

Proulx delivers her patented, dreamlike vocals over easy-going indie-jazz melodies heard on albums such as “Oncle Jazz” and “Untourable Album.”

“Equus Asinus” serves as an ode to aimless wandering and emotional reflection through its carefree aura.

The album kicks off with the nearly five minute intro track, “I Come With Mud,” and its laid-back atmosphere blends effortlessly into the rest of the project.

The second track on the album, “All My Candles,” sounds like it’s straight out of the slow dance portion of a wedding playlist. Proulx’s hazy delivery of lyrics pairs with a plucking bassline and gentle guitar riffs.

“Bethlehem” follows track two with a riff that resembles a quiet saunter through peacefully enchanted woods. With lyrics depicting a journey of spiritual discovery, “Bethlehem” leaves listeners entranced within the song’s imagery.

“Frost Bite” compliments its own title with a more frigid tone, reflecting uneasy emotions through poetic lyrics. “Bare hands with my winter fears. Cold ‘til it burns,” is an example of some of the topics echoed by Proulx on this 160-second song.

Track five brings the energy back down to earth while maintaining thoughts from the clouds with “Heavenly Flow.” The song ushers listeners on the continuous travels of “Equus Asinus,” while maintaining the same strong themes of aimless lingering and reflective thinking.

Men I Trust’s crafty imagery persists on “The Landkeeper,” depicting a scene of cherry trees on an early morning. Proulx’s concepts of internal reflection mixed with tangible physical observations continues on the track.

The tone of the album begins to settle into its slow-pace as “Purple Box” serves as an anthem of acceptance, as well as coming to terms with letting go of the past. Cloudy guitar and minimal percussion is an aspect of this track that will not be lost on the band’s loyal following.

“Equus Asinus” begins to wrap up with “Girl (2025)” featuring french vocals about a romantic interest.

“I Don’t Like Music” gives listeners the feel of a story coming to an end with more soothing guitar riffs and lyrics containing messages about something being gone, and the idea of not caring where it went.

The final two songs, “Moon 2” and “What Matters Most,” are jazz-inspired tracks on the album. The trio delivers more sleepy melodies to cap off their leisurely musical experience.

Men I Trust gives this album to its fans as an apparent “part one” to its 2025 album catalog. An announcement of two-full length albums described as “our biggest and proudest work yet” was revealed in February 2025 via the band’s Instagram.

“Equus Caballus,” the second part to this two-album concept, is expected to release some time in 2025.