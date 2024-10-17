Jackrabbits run wild

By Marissa Masano / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University football team traveled to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Oct. 12 to face the top-ranked team in the FCS, South Dakota State University.

The Penguins fell to the Jackrabbits 63-13, dropping to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

Before the game, Head Coach Doug Phillips noted the defensive strategies of the team.

“It’s a relentless defense that is disciplined, tough, and focused on fundamentals — run fits, tackling, not giving up big plays and eye discipline by your corners and safeties,” Phillips said.

However, Youngstown struggled to contain big plays. The Jackrabbits opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return by junior Angel Johnson. Later in the first quarter, SDSU junior Chase Mason scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead.

The Penguins’ defense continued to face challenges as Mason and redshirt freshman Kirby Voorhees averaged 32.2 and 28 yards per carry, respectively.

Youngstown State got on the scoreboard with a 39-yard field goal by sophomore placekicker Andrew Lastovka.

On the Penguins’ next possession, sophomore Beau Brungard threw an interception to Jackrabbits’ senior Dalys Beanum, who returned it 50 yards to the YSU 25-yard line. SDSU capitalized with another touchdown, making the score 28-3 early in the second quarter.

YSU responded with an impressive drive on their next possession. Brungard connected on key passes to senior Latrell Fordham and junior Max Tomczak, moving the Penguins into the red zone. Brungard finished the drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown.

At halftime, the Penguins trailed 35-10. In the third quarter, SDSU’s senior Mark Gronowski connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Brungard provided a spark with his longest run of the day, a 24-yard carry, and senior Ethan Wright added his longest run, a 21-yarder, putting YSU in the red zone again.

After a YSU touchdown was nullified by a penalty, the team failed to convert on fourth down. The Jackrabbits took over at their own seven-yard line, and Voorhees broke free for a 74-yard run, quickly setting up another score.

SDSU extended their lead further, while YSU added another field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Offensively, Brungard led the team in both passing and rushing yards and finished with 74 passing yards and 169 rushing yards. Tomczak led in receiving with six catches for 78 yards, while senior tailback Tyshon King added 50 rushing yards.

Defensively, the Penguins allowed 404 rushing yards and 153 passing yards, with SDSU scoring on its first seven possessions for 557 total yards.

After the game Phillips said his team’s play and record in the MVFC is exactly what they faced last season.

“Last year we were 1-2 at the same point in our league. We’ve been here before. You learn through adversity who you really are. You got to have that stick-to-itiveness to keep working,” Phillips said.

Up next, YSU returns home for more MVFC action, taking on the top-ranked University of South Dakota. Kick off is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19, with coverage available on ESPN+ and 570 WKBN.