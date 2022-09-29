It’s Pierogi Time

PolishYoungstown Inc. is pleased to announce its 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-

Youngstown will take place Friday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Kravitz Deli at 3135 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

The group says it’s the perfect day to join others nationwide in celebrating their favorite delicate dumpling…by eating some! The deli will be offering dine-in or pick-up of a variety of tasty, delicate pierogies as well as other delicious Polish food … Polish music … Polish beer … and even a virtual pierogi-making demo and lesson by our friends at Sip & Pinch pierogi parties!

Flavors include Potato & Cheese; Kraut; Potato, Bacon & Kraut and it wouldn’t be a Kravitz event if they didn’t offer a REUBEN PIEROGI!!! Can’t decide? Try the SAMPLER! For more information call (330) 759-7889.

PLUS:

Special appearances by Stan the Pieróg, PolishYoungstown’s beloved

mascot!