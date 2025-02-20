It’s not over ‘til it’s overtime

By Teziah Howard / The Jambar

Four quarters of basketball were not enough to decide the Youngstown State University women’s basketball teams’ last two competitions. The Penguins faced Wright State University on Feb. 13 before hosting Indiana University Indianapolis over the weekend.

At the end of regulation against Wright State, the score was knotted at 66. The Raiders rallied to put up 12 points in overtime, as WSU topped YSU, 78-76.

The Penguins battled back to overcome an 11-point deficit in the second half, which led to an extra period. Statistically, both teams were evenly matched, but the Penguins outdueled the Raiders in field goal and three-point shooting percentages.

Wright State reciprocated by grabbing more steals and rebounds than Youngstown State.

The Penguins finished the game shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc, while the Raiders finished the game at 24.1%. Wright State led the Penguins in free throw percentage, shooting 70% while the Penguins finished shooting 63.2%.

Senior Jewel Watkins led the team with 22 points, including two points to tie the game at 66 before the end of regulation. Redshirt junior Faith Burch also had a career-high 17 points.

Burch said the demeanor of the team’s defense played into effect during the game and her team needed to be more comfortable with its style of play.

“In the beginning, we were up on our feet and jumping a lot in the zone. We were getting beat a little bit but once we started to really settle into the defensive, I feel like we executed well in some stretches,” Burch said.

The Penguins returned to Beeghly Center to host the Jaguars for their annual pink game. Youngstown State fell in the matchup 73-68.

Fifth-year senior Malia Magestro put up 22 points, including a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line. Her foul shot statistics earned her the best single game performance from the charity stripe in school history.

Magestro is also the first Division I athlete in the country to go at least 14-14 this season.

Head Coach Melissa Jackson spoke on the crucial role the veteran plays towards the end of the games. Jackson said her number one option is to put the ball in Magestro’s hands.

“End of game situations, we really want to get the ball to [Magestro] for free throws,” Jackson said. “So we’ll drop a play with two options and she is the number one option.”

The last overtime occurrence featured the Penguins climbing out of a deficit to force Wright State into overtime in Beeghly Center. This time, the Jaguars battled back by draining three three pointers within the last 30 seconds of regulations.

YSU will be on the road for back-to-back weeks. The women’s basketball team will return to action tonight against the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ or by visiting 570 WKBN.