It’s more than just football

By Dylan Lux and Raeghan Hilton / Jambar Contributors

When asked about a Youngstown State University game day, the reply usually revolves around football. While football is the main attraction for home games, many factors play into a game-day experience.

While all athletes practice and train throughout the season, other athletes, students and staff work together to create an atmosphere for sporting events.

Trainers help keep the athletes healthy, while coordinators and coaches help to hone athletes on their abilities and improve their game.

Many students plan on going to a football game to help fill the stands. A loud stadium is one way for a team to gain an advantage over an opposing team, supporting them throughout the game.

Blake Springer, a double major in criminal justice and accounting, frequents the student section on game days.

“As soon as you walk [to the student section], everybody is ready. Everybody is yelling, screaming. Everybody is having a good time. The moment something happens it’s just an uproar. Everybody is locked into the game,” Springer said.

Student athletes also make appearances at football games — in more ways than one.

Maddie Angelo, senior defender for the women’s soccer team, said it’s about the support displayed by all YSU sports teams.

“Women’s soccer team coming out to support the football team, especially on Homecoming weekend, just means when we need them, they’ll do the same for us,” Angelo said.

A unique experience occurred for the soccer team Oct. 5, when YSU defeated Wright State before the football game.

“We started off the day strong with a 1-0 win. So now we’re gonna cheer on football and hope they do the same,” Angelo said.

Student athletes also work alongside staff to help with giveaways on game days. They are assigned community service hours and can use them at certain times throughout the season.

Haley Thierry, senior guard for the women’s basketball team, said the team likes to get involved through volunteerism.

“We enjoy doing volunteer work and giving back to our community in any way, shape or form” Theory said. “We also enjoy having tailgates on Saturdays, where we can bring out family and friends to mingle before the football game.”

Game day brings the Youngstown community together. There are many elements at YSU that go into making the experience good for everyone — beyond just the athletes.