It all goes Wright for Raiders

By Teziah Howard / The Jambar

With only a month left in the Youngstown State University women’s volleyball team’s season, the ’Guins look to ignite a flame as they dropped their seventh straight game in a row.

Youngstown State was bested by Wright State University on Oct. 11-12 with both matchups ending in a 3-0 loss.

With the loss, the Penguins fell to 10th in the Horizon League as the Raiders improved their record to 15-3, with an undefeated record in conference play.

In the sweep against the Penguins, Wright State won the first set 25-21, the second set 25-16 and the third 25-14.

Graduate student Sam Ott and sophomore Mya Ayro, led the Raiders with 17 kills each. Wright State sophomore Lauren Yacobucci led the game in assists with 42.

Errors in Friday’s matchup were spread evenly amongst the two teams, as the Penguins and Raiders had 15 each.

Junior Abbie Householder led the team in kills with 10, while senior Kiyah Franklin trailed closely behind with eight.

Franklin said the team was able to get their feet deeper into the season.

“The demeanor of the team has changed a little bit. At first, we were all a little anxious, which has to be expected,” Franklin said.

Wright State’s offense was clicking as the Raiders led the Penguins in aces, kills and assists. Fifth-year senior Isabel Schaefbauer led the team in assists with 16 and the Penguins posted 30 collectively.

With the conclusion of Friday’s matchup, the Raiders picked up where they left off. Wright State earned its second sweep against the Penguins inside their home arena.

The final set scores were 25-19, 25-13 and 25-20. While errors and attempts amongst the teams were close statistically, the Wright State offense could not be stopped.

The Raiders outdueled the Penguins in kills, racking up 51 to YSU’s 28. Ott led her team in kills again, while Ayro and freshman Haley Robinson posted 11 kills.

YSU was all in with an early 15-13 lead, but the Raiders robbed the Penguins of their two-point margain shortly after as Wright State went on a 12-4 run.

Hitting for the Raiders was efficient enough to thrust them to a victory. Wright State posted a .361 hitting average to Youngstown State’s .189.

The YSU women’s volleyball team will return to the Beeghly Center on Oct. 18-19 for a matchup against the Indiana University-Indianapolis Jaguars. Friday’s game is set to begin at 5 p.m. while Saturday’s match begins at 1 p.m.

The Jaguars are coming off of a two-game win streak at home against the Robert Morris University Colonials, who the Penguins will face Oct. 29.

To view live stats and stay updated on the volleyball team and their season, visit YSUSports.com.