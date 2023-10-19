Internet outage resolved

Over the weekend, University Courtyards Apartments residents lost access to their main internet connection provided by Single Digit.

Erin Driscoll, executive director of Student Experience and Residence Life, said there was an error over the weekend but the issue has been resolved.

“This weekend was a glitch with the current provider, but we have connected with them to make sure that there’s not any more interruptions to students for the rest of the term,” Driscoll said.

At the beginning of October, Youngstown State University took over management at the Courtyards but Single Digit will remain the internet provider until the current leasing contract is done July 31, 2024.

“We’re working with the university [Information Technology] to buy new equipment and upgrade the current system,” Driscoll said. “That way we’ll start using the YSU internet at the start of the next leasing period.”