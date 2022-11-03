Honoring Veterans Day at YSU

By Samantha Smith

Nov. 11 is a day to remember those who have served in the United States military. Youngstown State University will be closed Veterans Day, but will be recognizing the day in other ways.

Patrick Williams, the associate director of the Office of Veterans Affairs, said most people use the holiday to remember family.

“I think most people view Veterans Day as a way to remember family members who served in the military, those who are no longer with us. Maybe go visit a grave, put a flag up or lay some flowers on the grave of a veteran family member or friend,” Williams said.

Williams said he will be speaking at Crestview High School on Veterans Day, along with three student veterans who will also be speaking at Austintown Middle School on the same day.

The Office of Veterans Affairs will be hosting YSU Veterans Day Thank You Breakfast in Kilcawley Center’s President’s Suite Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. Students can attend as long as they reserve a spot beforehand. Williams sent an email to all YSU staff, faculty and students with the link to reserve.

YSU’s Color Guard will be visiting Girard City High School on Veterans Day as well. Christian Patterson, a senior biology pre-med major and Color Guard Captain, said what the Color Guard will do at the high school.

“We’re going to put on a nice Color Guard show for [Girard City High School] during the assembly, place the flag, talk to some of the veterans, get some more information, get some stories,” Patterson said. “It’s kind of like a little recruiting event, but also it’s just a really important thing to do for Veterans Day.”

Williams explained why he feels it is important to talk about and acknowledge Veterans Day.

“This country wouldn’t be the country it is if it weren’t for the many people that have sacrificed, some the ultimate sacrifice, to make us the free country that we are,” Williams said. “It’s worth setting aside a day to recognize our veterans and those that have served in the military … Serving your country won’t hold value in people’s minds if we don’t have these kinds of holidays set aside to recognize these things.”

Patterson also said he feels Veterans Day is important because it serves as a day of recognition.

“I think it’s a good thing that everyone knows what’s going on here because like I said, the more awareness for veterans the better because I think, personally, they deserve it,” Patterson said.

For more information on the Office of Veterans Affairs, visit its website or go to its building, on Wick Street, in person.

For information about the Color Guard or YSU’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, visit the ROTC’s office on the first floor of Stambaugh Stadium.