Homecoming voting deadlines

Students have the opportunity to vote for the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen on Oct. 3 and 4.

There are a total of 24 candidates, 12 candidates each for King and Queen, and candidate profiles are available on YSU’s Student Activities’ website under “Homecoming Royalty.”

Only students currently enrolled for the fall 2023 semester are permitted to vote for candidates. Directions for students to cast their votes are located on the Student Activities’ website.

The King and Queen will be announced on the field during the football halftime show when the ‘Guins will take on Illinois State on Oct. 21.